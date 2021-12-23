Promo of New Show Satyavaan Savitri Out, to Air On Zee Marathi Soon

In North India, Hindu married women are known to take the vow of Vat Purnima for the longevity of their husbands. The source of this ritual is the tale of undying love between Satyavan and Savitri. This mythological tale is one that children grow up hearing all over India.

And now, this story will be brought to the viewers in the form of a television show, titled Satyavaan Savitri, which will be aired soon on Zee Marathi. With this news, the viewers are also wondering which show on the channel would bid goodbye to make way for the new series. People are also curious about the actors who will play the lead roles of Satyavaan and Savitri.

Advertisement

The promo for this Satyavaan Savitri was Shared some time ago, and it has already piqued the viewers’ curiosity. The promo of the show features a large, foreboding and mysterious banyan tree.

A person, whose outline is visible to the viewers, seems to be trapped inside the tree, and he becomes more tightly entrapped as the roots of the tree bind him in a strong grip.

The promo indeed looks intriguing. At the same time, the voiceover of the show attempts to briefly narrate the story of Satyawan-Savitri. The promo, which has been put out on the official handle of Zee Marathi, already has close to 69,000 views and people are commenting excitedly on it.

This series is the only new one, apart from Devmanus 2, to start on Zee Marathi in recent times. Needless to say, viewers are very excited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.