Promo of Thiru Thiru Thiruvananthapurathu Song From Prithviraj Sukumaran Kappa Out

Prithiviraj Sukumaran has had a great run at the box office this year with films, including Jana Gana Mana and Kaduva. The actor is now gearing up to end the year on a high note with Kappa. The makers have left no stone unturned to promote the film and maintain the anticipation among the audience they have dropped the promo song Thiru Thiru Thiruvananthapurathu featuring Jakes Bejoy. The upbeat of the promo song might make you groove to it. The song also shares a little glimpse of the film.

The song has Prithiviraj in his character looking dashing as ever. It also features Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Anna Ben and others in the song. The single has been arranged, composed and produced by Jakes Bejoy. It has been penned by Santhosh Varma. Along with Jakes Bejoy, Praveen Ninan and Abjaksh S have also produced the song under the banner Fefka Writers Union, Theatre of Dreams, Saregama India Ltd.

Here take a look at the promo song:

After the trailer came out, it was clear that Kappa is a gritty crime drama set in Kerala’s capital city of Thiruvananthapuram where rival criminals engage in ruthless gang fights. The story revolves around the character Kotta Madhu played by Prithviraj and his rise to power from a small-time goon to a crime lord in the underworld. It is all set to hit the cinemas this Friday, December 22.

This film is the second collaboration of Prithviraj and director Shaji Kailas this year after Kaduva. The film garnered rave reviews and was listed as the third rank in highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. Kaduva was a comeback for Shaji after a long hiatus.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up to play an antagonist role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. There are also reports that he will be seen in Kayoze Irani’s next untitled project with Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

