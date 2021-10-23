Prop Gun in Alec Baldwin Accidental Movie Set Shooting Had Live Rounds, Police Say

Alec Baldwin was handed what was described as a safe “cold gun" on the set of his movie “Rust", but the prop gun contained live rounds when it was fired, according to details of the police investigation into the fatal shooting released on Friday.

The shot hit cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the chest, and director Joel Souza who was sitting behind her, in the shoulder, according to a county sheriff’s affidavit filed in Santa Fe magistrates court.

Alec Baldwin ‘Heart-broken’ and ‘Fully Cooperating’ With Police After Fatal Film Set Shooting

Advertisement

Hutchins died of her wounds and Souza was injured but has since been released from a local hospital. The assistant director who handed Baldwin the prop gun did not know it contained live rounds, the affidavit by Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department Detective Joel Cano said.

Baldwin said on Friday he was in shock over the accidental shooting as reports emerged of walk-outs on the “Rust" set earlier in the week over unsafe conditions.

The star of “30 Rock" and “The Hunt for Red October" said he was “fully cooperating" with authorities to determine how the incident occurred on Thursday.

Production on the movie was immediately shut down. The sheriff’s department said no charges had been filed and the investigation remained open. Baldwin voluntarily gave a statement about the shooting, the sheriff’s department said.

Hutchins’ representatives in a statement called her “a ray of light. Always smiling, always hopeful." “We hope this tragedy will reveal new lessons for how to better ensure safety for every crew member on set," the statement added.

Baldwin is also a co-producer of “Rust", which is set in 1880s Kansas. He plays the outlaw grandfather of a 13-year-old boy convicted of an accidental killing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.