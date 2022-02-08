Propose Day 2022: Take Inspiration From These Bollywood Movie Scenes Before You Get Down on One Knee

>Happy Propose Day 2022: Falling in love for someone is professed to be the best feeling in the world and Bollywood movies and songs will fuel only your imagination. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 every year, and Propose Day falls on the second day of Valentine’s week, which is February 8. If you are planning to propose to your partner on this day, here are some Bollywood movie proposals to draw inspiration from.

Break Ke Baad

Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan’s 2010 film Break Ke Baad had a very emotional proposal, but we loved how the film ended on a happy note with the lovers reuniting. If you’re looking forward to proposing to your partner for marriage, taking inspiration from this film will make them go weak in their knees. Imran Khan printed a wedding card with Deepika’s character Aliyah’s name already on the card, knowing that she’ll return to him and ask him to marry her.

2 States

2 States is another romantic Bollywood film adapted from a novel with the same name, written by Chetan Bhagat. Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor played the lead roles in the film. You might have heard about people proposing with rings, but the idea of proposing your partner’s entire family with rings is unique and can be adapted, only if it fits your budget! Arjun proposed to all of Alia’s family members with finger rings.

Cocktail

Homi Adajania’s Cocktail is a film about love, friendship, heartbreak, independence and romance. Saif Ali Khan proposes to Diana Penty in the middle of the road, with Deepika trying to convince her best friend to say yes to him. The 2012 film featured Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

Jab We Met

Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor is another Bollywood film to take inspiration from, for a proposal. In the film, Kareena takes Shahid to the fields and pours her heart out, telling him how much she loves him. Although the proposal scene is quite emotional, you can pick songs and locations from this film and recreate a perfect proposal for your partner.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na set the bar high for all Bollywood proposals with their iconic airport proposal. Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza also gave people the idea of being friends with your partner, more than being a lover, through this romantic comedy. Imran Khan runs from the jail, sits on a horse and then reaches the airport at the right time. He proposes to Genelia by singing their song Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na…

