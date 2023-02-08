Propose Day 2023: Most Romantic Dialogues From Shah Rukh Khan Movies and Iconic Proposals

PROPOSE DAY 2023: Art imitates life. Speaking of which, cinema, one of the most popular artistic mediums, has the intrinsic magical ability to capture the snippets of life in a great way. It is a direct reflection of our culture, and often both gets merged and draws inspiration from one another. Hence, anything that is a cultural phenomenon will certainly have a cinematic portrayal. And love, for instance, has been an amorous affair for the silver screens as well. Some of the most memorable, inexplicably beautiful proposal sequences have formed the heart of great films.

There’s nothing like watching a great proposing sequence captured in cinematic brilliance, like a love-struck audience. So, on the occasion of Propose day, when the spirit of love and romance are the flavour of the season, why not take a look at these memorable dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan movies and remarkable on-screen proposals:

Romantic Dialogues from ‘King of Romance’ Shah Rukh Khan Movies

Om Shanti Om

Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki koshish ki hai. Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho, toh poori kaynath tumhein usse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati ha. Chalte Chalte

Mujhe yakeen hai ki mein sirf isliye janma hoon….ki tumse pyar kar sakun….tum sirf isliye, ki ek din meri ban sako. Veer Zaara

Woh baat joh lafzo mein ada ho jaye … woh baat hi kya hui. Dil Se

Mujhe hamare beech ki yeh doori bahot pasand hai. Agar yeh na rahe to mujhe tumhare kareeb aane ka bahana na mile. Mohabbatein

To kya hua, agar woh tumse pyaar nahi karti. Tumne usse pyaar karne se pehle yeh shart to nahi rakhi thi, ki woh bhi tumse pyaar kare. Pyaar mein shartein nahi hoti, kewal pyaar hota hai. Beintehaa pyaar.

Memorable Movie Proposals

The Proposal

One cannot help but cheer when Ryan Reynolds proposes to Sandra Bullock in front of their whole office asking her to “Marry me…because I’d like to date you", in this movie. The crackling, authentic chemistry shared between the duo rekindles a passion and love, leaving an indelible mark in all rom-com lovers’ minds.

Mughal-e-Azam

One of the classic love stories capturing love in the most spectacular cinematic format, this movie’s scene in candlelight where Saleem amorously urges Anarkali to not shy away from reciprocating her love in ‘aftab ki roshni’, takes the crown. It’s an iconic scene of all times.

Sweet Home Alabama

Who can forget the Reese-Patrick proposal scene set at Tiffany! One of the all-time favourites, mushy, textbook forms of grand proposing scene it was, where the girl was asked if she would marry him, as he went down on his knees.

Dil Chahta Hai

Akash proposing Shalini on the day of her wedding at the venue in front of an extremely hot-headed fianc is a hilariously classic scene. Dil Chahta Hai was a terrific coming of age movie that gave us many beautiful scenes like these. The wedding venue proposing sequence becomes all the more interesting because earlier Akash had proposed to the same woman and had got beaten up.

Runaway Bride

Talking about proposing sequences, and how can one forget about Julia Roberts-Richard Gere’s legendary scene where she kneels down to propose! It was a magical scene with best, credible, mind-blowing chemistry exuded by the duo, mouthing some amazing romantic lines.

