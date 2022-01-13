Prosenjit Chatterjee Tests Covid-19 Positive, Hopes For ‘Speedy Recovery’

Bengali film star Prosenjit Chatterjee has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor, on January 12, shared the news on social media. In an Instagram post Prosenjit shared that after consulting the doctor he is in home isolation.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. After consulting with my doctor, I’m currently in home isolation and hoping for a speedy recovery," wrote Prosenjit.

Within minutes of the post being shared, his fans and industry friends filled the comment section with get well soon wishes along with love emojis. Some also wished him a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

Prosenjit has also shared the same post on Twitter. On which Prosenjit’s industry friend actor Dev, jokingly tweeted, “Welcome to the club Dada."

A few days back, Dev has also tested positive for Coronavirus. Dev was symptomless and recovered within three days.

Recently, actress Rituparna Sengupta was also detected as Covid-19 positive. However, three days later, the actress informed that she has fully recovered and has joined work.

With the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, several positive cases have been reported from the film fraternity including Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood.

Among Bengali film personalities, besides Prosenjit and Rituparna, recently Emon Chakraborty, Soham Chakraborty, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rudranil Ghosh and Mimi Chakraborty tested positive and some are currently in home isolation.

Advertisement

West Bengal is witnessing a spiralling new cases and high positivity rate. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the cumulative weekly positivity rate in Kolkata reached 60.29 percent as of January 12. Kolkata reported 7,060 new cases on January 12 while the total fresh Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 22,155.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.