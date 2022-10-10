'Proud Brother' Manoj Bajpayee Wishes Luck to Sister, Designer Poonam Dubey, Ahead of Lakmé Fashion Week

While actor Manoj Bajpayee continues to win rave reviews for his noteworthy performances in films and web shows, his sister Poonam Dubey has been making a splash in the fashion industry with her designs and styling sensibilities. She has been working for the past 20 years and earned a name for herself in the prêt couture space. The designer will now be displaying her latest collections at the Lakmé Fashion Week, which is all set to start tomorrow and will continue till October 16.

Sharing his excitement on the same, Manoj said, “Since childhood, Poonam has been passionate about fashion design. We came from a village and to pursue a career [in fashion] was next to impossible. But somewhere I thought that if I don’t help her, then who will? And then, I got her to Delhi where she did a course in fashion designing."

He lauded Poonam for carving a niche for herself in the fashion world despite facing numerous obstacles. “We were going through financial crises and so, I know what all she has gone through in achieving what she has achieved. It only fills me with a lot of pride and all I can say is that I am a proud brother when I look at her or her work in terms of the fashion she creates, her achievements, and her talent."

The Sonchiriya (2019) and Aiyaary (2018) actor added, “She has been a thorough professional, and now, she has become one of the biggest names in the fashion industry. I always wish her all the luck and I wish I could have been there to attend the stall she is going to create at the Lakmé Fashion Week. Next time, I will definitely be there with her."

Poonam, who debuted at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week (WIFW) in 2015, made the traditional Indian gamcha (cotton towel) a style statement. She made the red and white gamcha a part of her spring-summer collection and grabbed the attention of many. Having found her inspiration from the craftsmanship, the weaves, and the colours from different states of India, she is known for her experimentations with fabrics and rustic tones.

