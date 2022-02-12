Proud Mom Gauri Khan All Hearts for Aryan Khan and Suhana as They Attend IPL Auction 2022

Proud mother Gauri Khan took to her social media handle to give a shout out to her kids as they attended the IPL 2022 auction. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan made an appearance at the IPL auctions on behalf of Shah Rukh Khan for their team Kolkata Knight Riders. While Aryan has participated in the mega auction earlier as well, this will be the first time for his sister Suhana.

The official social media handles of Kolkata Knight Riders shared a glimpse of how the young star kids have been preparing in absence of their father. Gauri shared the post on her Instagram Story section featuring her kids as they took a crash course on auctioning strategies, and dropped two heart emojis.

Advertisement

Suhana, too, shared the post on her Instagram Story section.

Along with Suhana and Aryan, Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta can also be seen in the pictures. For the unversed, the KKR is co-owned by SRK and his actor-friend Juhi Chawla.

Take a look at the original post:

Advertisement

Talking about Suhana Khan, she recently moved back to Mumbai after pursuing her studies in New York. If reports are to be believed, she will be making her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies comics along with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and late actor Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, this is for the first time that Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have been spotted together since the former’s arrest in connection to the drugs case last year. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan was arrested on October 2 last year following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mumbai. He was accused of selling and consuming drugs and was granted bail 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.