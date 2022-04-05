Proud Priyanka Chopra Poses With ‘Made in India’ Manhole Cover in LA's Street, Shares Pic With Niece

What unites every desi in this world is the sense of elation that takes over them after they spot something Indian in a foreign land. And it seems like even actress Priyanka Chopra too could not resist expressing her excitement after she stumbled upon a “Made In India" manhole cover in Los Angeles.

For Priyanka, it did not matter if it was just a manhole. She appeared pretty cheerful while posing beside the manhole in a picture shared on her Instagram Stories. The picture also featured Priyanka’s niece Krishna who adorably posed with her.

Taking pride in having Indian roots, Priyanka struck an elegant pose. She opted for a white t-shirt and bright red pants and topped it up with a white jersey. As Priyanka showed a rockstar sign, her niece wore a matching cap and crouched down to look into the camera.

Along with the post, Priyanka also tagged her cousin Divya Jyoti and her daughter Krishna and used the hashtag “Made in India."

In another post, it became evident that she spotted the manhole while she had gone to watch her husband Nick Jonas’ baseball match. She posted a series of pictures from the match where Nick could be seen putting his skills to display in the field while Priyanka struck poses in the stands. “Game Day," Priyanka captioned the Instagram post.

The first picture caught the American singer in action as he swung the baseball bat skilfully. The next picture showed a mesmerised Priyanka who gazed at her beau as he was playing. The trio seemed to have a good time that evening as Priyanka shared more blissful pictures. She dropped a group photo of the baseball team featuring Nick and another picture where she flaunted her jersey with her name printed on the back.

Priyanka’s post soon went viral and amassed more than 7.5 lakh likes on Instagram. In the comment section, Nick did not forget to acknowledge his wife’s support for him and dropped a fire emoticon. And of course, other users could not stop praising the desi girl for her charm as one wrote “Pretty" and dropped loads of heart emoticons.

