'Proud, Proud, Proud': Hemangi Kavi on Chhaya Kadam Acting With Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund

Actor Hemangi Kavi, who often talks about various social issues, including the marginalisation of women, in her latest post, has said that she dreams of appearing in a scene with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan The actor has also shared a photo of Mr Bachchan.

Hemangi posted on Facebook that every actor wants to work with ‘Bachchan’ at least once in their life, praying for the latent desire to be fulfilled sometime. She then mentioned Chhaya Kadam , who recently portrayed Big B’s wife in the recently released Jhund. She said that Chaya has fulfilled her dream of working with Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking about herself, Hemangi said that she would consider herself fortunate if she got to just be in the same frame with Amitabh Bachchan even if it meant merely passing by him or having a brief exchange.

But Chhaya got an opportunity to play his wife on screen, she said, adding that she was proud of Chhaya for being able to pull it off so well. “Where did you get such strength? I am proud of you and appreciate your entire acting journey," she said in the post. She also thanked the director of Jhund Nagraj Manjule for having full conviction in Chhaya and casting her in a significant role.

“Proud! Proud! Proud and extremely happy. Love you," her post said while also adding that her desire to work with Chhaya was fulfilled in one or two films. Her post also became a point of showing appreciation for Chaya’s work as many netizens commented on it, praising Chhaya’s acting as well.

