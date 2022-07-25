'Proud That Soorarai Pottru Won 5 National Awards': Kamal Haasan Heaps Praise On Suriya

The 68th National Film Awards were announced last week at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. For the past few days, Twitter has been flooded with congratulatory notes for the actors who won big prestigious awards.

Actor Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru dominated the awards as it took home the Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay and Best Music Direction (Background Music) awards. Suriya also won the Best Actor award for his terrific performance in the film. The 47-year-old superstar shared the Best Actor award with Ajay Devgn, who won the coveted award for his work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Recently, megastar Kamal Haasan congratulated Soorarai Pottru for bagging multiple National Awards. Haasan also hailed the Tamil film industry for doing so well.

“I am proud that Soorarai Pottru has won five National Awards. Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum, Mandela made Kollywood proud. The Tamil film industry bagged 10 awards in total. My heartfelt wishes to all the winners" read Kamal Haasan’s tweet.

Soorarai Pottru was bankrolled by actor Suriya’s 2D entertainment and is loosely based on the life of Deccan Airlines founder GR Gopinath.

A Bollywood remake of the film is in the works, with Akshay Kumar in the lead. Reportedly, Suriya himself will make a cameo appearance in the Bollywood remake.

Suriya has emerged as one of the most bankable actors in the South film industry in recent years. The versatile actor has cultivated a loyal fan base through his acting chops and charming personality. Suriya has established himself in the industry by delivering blockbusters like Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Jai Bhim.

Suriya’s Jai Bhim had won several accolades. The legal drama had won two awards at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. Jai Bhim also bagged two awards at the distinguished Boston International Film Festival.

