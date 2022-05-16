Prudhvi Raj Praises Manchu Vishnu’s Work as MAA President, Says it Comes Easy to Him

A medical camp was organised for members of the Movie Artist Association on Sunday at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. It was attended by many artists from MAA, including president Manchu Vishnu. Popular comedian and character artist Prudhvi Raj made a speech on the occasion and praised president Manchu Vishnu for his efficient work. He said that there were a lot of doubts about how the actor would fulfil his duties after getting elected for the post but he has performed very well.

Prudhvi said that although people know Manchu primarily as an actor, he has had many educational institutions that he has been managing for a long time. Hence, managing MAA comes easily to him and is not a big deal for him, Prudhvi said. “Manchu is a man who goes according to plan," Prudhvi said.

He also said that Manchu had organised medical checkups for the artists earlier as well and is someone who concentrates on health. He also praised the AIG doctors for checking the artists with utmost care.

Meanwhile, Manchu Vishnu said that steps have been taken to construct a permanent building for the association as promised during the election. He said that MAA will have its permanent place within six months and that it will have the Bhumi Puja soon.

Manchu also backed the Andhra Pradesh government, saying it did the right thing by allowing producers to raise ticket prices.

Vishnu stated that it is ultimately up to the producers to decide whether or not to raise ticket prices. He also noted that the ticket price rise benefited only a few films, with the majority of films losing money as a result.

