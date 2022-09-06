PS Vinothraj’s Koozhangal to Be Felicitated at 39th Indian Film Festival

The 39th Indian Film Festival is set to take place in Puducherry on September 9. The grand launch of the festival will take place at 6 pm with Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy in attendance. The Tamil film Koozhangal, written and directed by PS Vinothraj, will be screened on the opening day of the 39th film festival. Vinothraj will also be felicitated by the chief minister with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

PS Vinothraj’s Koozhangal was released on February 4, 2021. The film was produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Koozhangal has also been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. The nomination added yet another feather to Vinothraj’s cap as it marked his debut film in Tamil cinema.

Speaking to the media after Koozhangal’s Oscar nomination, Vinothraj said, “I never thought this would happen. We were very happy when we won the Tiger Award and now this Oscars. It was not the part of the dream." Moreover, the film won the Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Koozhangal focuses on the story of a person named Ganapathy and his young son, Chellapandi. The father-son duo, struck by poverty, wander in search of work and a house to live in. Although they do not share a heartfelt bond, they are forced to stay together by fate.

Apart from the Koozhangal, many regional films will be screened at the event. The arrangement for the screening, as well as the event, is jointly coordinated by Puducherry Press and Publicity Department, Navadarshan Film Corporation and Alliance Francaise. Below is the list of films to be screened at the event:

· September 9: Koozhangal, directed by PS Vinothraj

· September 10: Natyam, directed by Revanth Korukonda

· September 11: Sunny, directed by Ranjith Sankar

· September 12: Kalkokkho, directed by Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti

· September 13 Alpha Beta Gamma, directed by Shankar Sri Kumar

