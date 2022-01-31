Publicity Stunt? Urfi Javed Laughs As Man Resembling Bhojpuri Actor Spits, Gets Close For Selfie

Urfi Javed has sparked the question of a publicity stunt when her latest appearance. On Monday, the Bigg Boss OTT star was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai, posing for the paparazzi. The actress was seen wearing a short, pink coloured cut dress and posing for the cameras. However, her photoshoot was gatecrashed by a supposed fan.

The man, likely in his 30s, suddenly popped into the frame and requested her for a selfie. He spat the pan on the road which cracked Urfi up and pulled her close to take a picture. He soon exited the frame while Urfi continued to laugh. Soon after a paparazzo shared a video of the ordeal on Instagram, fans took to the comments section and slammed the man in question for spitting.

“What a shameless act," a comment read. “Insted of laughing she could have told him don’t spoil streets this way," added another. “Wth is finding this funny, spitting on roads??" added another. However, a few pointed out that the supposed fan looks similar to Bhojpuri actor-comedian Sanjay Verma. “Ye bi actor hai sanjay Verma bhojpuri ka," someone pointed out. “Ye Bhojpuri ka comedy actor hai, inhone ne kya intezaam kiya ai yaar famous hone ka waah (He’s a Bhojpuri actor. Waah, what preparation to become famous)," pointed out another.

Urfi often makes the headlines for her fashion choices. The internet often questions her fashion choices, pointing out that she needs a makeover. She also was confused as Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter for a brief period. While she clarified she is not related to him in an interview, she was recently spotted at the airport wearing a T-shirt to remind everyone that she’s not connected to the writer-lyricist. She had also slammed Ram Gopal Varma for his opinions on marriage and Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s separation.

