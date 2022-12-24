Pugazh Visits Sabrimala Temple With Rithika Tamilselvi and Vinu Narayan

Tamil actor-comedian Pugazhendhi, commonly known as Pugazh, became a household name after featuring in the popular cooking competition show Cooku with Comali. Although he kickstarted his career as a contestant on the comedy show Sirippu Da, which aired on Star Vijay, the 32-year-old rose to prominence after appearing in all three seasons of the fan-favourite Cooku with Comali. Besides his stints on the small screen, Pugazh has also starred in several Tamil films.

The actor was last seen playing the role of a hacker in R Kannan’s heist comedy film Kasethan Kadavulada. Up next, he has a string of Kollywood projects in the pipeline, including Radha Krishna, Kuthukalam and Mr. Zoo Keeper. Amid his busy schedule, Pugazh recently took out the time to visit the famous Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

Advertisement

A couple of days ago, Rithika Tamil Selvi and her husband Vinu Narayan gave fans a sneak peek into their trip to Sabarimala on Instagram. The couple was accompanied by Pugazh to the pilgrimage site. In the video, they were seen performing several rituals along with other devotees at the Ayyappan temple.

Check out Rithika Tamil Selvi’s Instagram post below:

For those unaware, both Pugazh and Rithika Tamil Selvi were a part of Star Vijay’s Cooku with Comali. They also participated in the comedy show Comedy Raja Kalakkal Rani. While Pugazh joined hands with Archana, Rithika teamed up with Bala to compete for the coveted trophy of the reality show. Comedy Raja Kalakkal Rani was judged by Madurai Muthu, Baba Bhaskar, Aishwarya, and Uma Riyaz Khan. Pugazh and Archana were eliminated from the Star Vijay show in the fourth week. Rithika and Bala, on the other hand, emerged as the first runner-up.

Read all the Latest Movies News here