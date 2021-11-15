Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma to Tie the Knot in Goa on Monday, See Their Beach Wedding Pics

After having a legal wedding in March last year, Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are all set to have a traditional wedding in Goa today, November 15. Puja has been constantly sharing glimpses of their beach wedding on social media, and you can’t turn your eyes away from the gorgeous pictures of the bride and the groom. What is more interesting is that their one-year-old son will be witnessing their parents’ wedding as well. In one of the pictures shared by the actress, she can be seen having the ‘haldi’ ceremony in the presence of her friends and family.

For the occasion, she wore mustard and a red coloured saree. The caption of her post read, “Jaldi jaldi haldi laga lo❤️❤️"

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is a good friend of Puja and Kunal was also seen having fun at the party. The actress shared some photographs on her social media handle wearing a royal blue outfit, while Puja can be seen in a blue floral lehenga.

Monalisa also posed with Kunal, who wore a yellow shirt for the occasion. Kunal and Puja’s son was also seen in the pictures. Meanwhile, the actress also donned a saree Bengali style for her BFF’s wedding. She captioned the post as, “Readyyyy…. Dulhe Ki Taraf Se Ya Dulhan Ki Taraf Se …. ???? Really don’t Know ‍♀️….

Theme: Bangali Naari ❤️❤️….

@banerjeepuja @kunalrverma ki shaadi… “The Wedding Day “ …. #excited #pujakunalkishaadi #wedding #day #today #ootd #bengali #look #goa"

Here is another gorgeous snap of the bride and groom.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma tied the knot last year after dating for ten years. She had admitted that a court marriage wasn’t their plan initially, but the pandemic changed things. However, the two always had a plan to get married in a proper ceremony once things get better. They also waited for their baby to get settled properly before they had the celebration. Puja gave birth to her son in October last year at a suburban nursing home in Mumbai.

