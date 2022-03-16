Pulkit Samrat’s Mirror Selfie With Fukrey 3 Costar Varun Sharma Goes Viral

The third part of the comedy drama Fukrey franchise is finally in the making. While the fans are waiting for the next version of the film, actor Pulkit Samrat, who played the lead in the comic drama, recently shared that he has started filming for Fukrey 3. Sharing a photo from the sets of the film on Instagram, Pulkit wrote, “ Fukrey 3 aap ki seva main."

Now, Pulkit has shared a mirror selfie with his Fukrey series co-actor Varun Sharma, which is drawing the attention of fans. Sharing the photo Pulkit tagged Varun on Instagram and wrote in the caption, ‘Bhai Bhai’.

In the Fukrey franchise Varun plays Dilip Choocha Singh and Pulkit plays the role of Vikash Hunny Singh. The comic drama series also features Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

Pulkit’s girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda also expressed her love by commenting on the photo. “Mere do anmol ratan," she wrote.

The fans of Fukrey franchise are now expressing their excitement over the filming of Fukrey 3 and showering love on Pulkit and Varun.

“East and West Chucha is perfect," wrote one user. Another user wrote, “Sir, we appreciate your comedy and your manner of dialogue delivery is superb." Wishing the movie a success, a third user wrote, “I want this movie to be a success."

On March 13 Pulkit shared a photo from the sets of the movie in which he is seen holding a clapboard with Fukrey 3 written on it. In another photo Pulkit was seen with Varun, Manjot and other co-stars.

Many celebrities and designers, including Manish Malhotra, cricketer Suresh Raina, and Sophie Chaudhary, commented on Pulkit’s post.

