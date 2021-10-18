Pune Actor Abhishek Deshmukh to Take Short Break From 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte'

Abhishek Deshmukh, who stars in the popular Marathi television show “Aai Kuthe Kay Karte", has taken a short break from the show.

Abhishek, who plays the role of Yash on the show, is currently in London, and therefore, he is expected to be away from the series for some time.

The actor shared a video featuring himself on his Instagram account and captioned it, “Well… Hello (with UK flag emoji) #uk #abhishekdeshmukh #2021."

The latest episode of the popular small screen show, “Aai Kuthe Kay Karte", has broken all TRP records. The series is doing extremely well among the Marathi masses due to an excellent storyline — the struggle of a woman for her family — and the experienced actors doing justice to this story.

Advertisement

Born in Jalgaon, Abhishek entered the theatre at the age of five. During his childhood, he had taken acting lessons in drama camps and also participated in various children’s drama competitions.

To pursue his graduation, he moved to Pune where he turned to one-act plays. He has also worked behind the scenes for some plays. Later, he came to Mumbai to pursue architecture. After completing his studies, Abhishek decided to return to the field and since then, he has been writing and directing plays.

The play, O! Frida, written and directed by Abhishek, was selected to perform at an international drama festival in Bulgaria. His other play Karve by the Way was also well received well by the audience.

Besides directing and writing plays, the actor has also appeared in various TV serials, web series, and movies. Six years ago, he played the lead role in the series “Pasant Aaye Mulgi". He has also acted in Safe Journey, Sex Drugs and Theater, Fomo, and August 15. With the help of his plays and acting, Abhishek has reached every household in Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.