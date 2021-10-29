Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: A Look at the Actor's Notable Works Over the Years

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a heart attack on Friday and was rushed to the hospital in Bengaluru. The 46-year-old actor has worked in the film industry since 2002 and has gained popularity in the region with his impactful performances.

Let us take a look at some of his most notable works over the years:

>Appu (2002)

Puneeth’s debut film Appu launched him as a lead actor in the Kannada film industry. The romantic action comedy flick starred Puneeth along with actress Rakshita. Directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Parvathamma Rajkumar, Appu saw Punneeth playing the role of a young college boy. The film was a commercial success and was remade in Telugu as Idiot, in Tamil as Dum and in Bengali as Hero.

>Prithvi (2010)

Advertisement

Nearly a decade after working as an actor, Puneeth redefined his image as an actor with this action drama. Directed by Jacob Varghese, this political thriller stars Puneeth as Prithvi Kumar, a bureaucrat in Ballari district who fights corruption. Prithvi defends a village against various criminals who wish to contaminate the village’s water supply with their illegal activities.

Read: Kannada Actor Puneeth Rajkumar Hospitalised in Bengaluru After Cardiac Arrest

>Hudugaru (2011)

Another notable performance of Puneeth was seen in this Kannada-language drama film directed by K Madesh. The movie depicts the story of three young men — Prabhu, Chandru, and Siddesh — played by Puneeth, Srinagara Kitty, Yogesh, respectively. The three men aspire for government jobs, however, their life takes a drastic turn when they try to unite two star-crossed lovers. Puneeth received his second Filmfare and first SIIMA Best Actor award for this movie.

Read: Puneeth Rajkumar Death LIVE Updates: Kannada Film Star Passes Away After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

>Raajakumara (2017)

Before KGF Chapter 1 became the highest grossing Kannada film, Puneeth’s Raajakumara was holding the title. Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the movie is an action drama which shows Puneeth’s acting versatility. Puneeth’s character Sidharth avenges his family’s tragic death and the manipulation of a political leader in the film.

>Natasaarvabhowma (2019)

In this supernatural action film written and directed by Pavan Wadeyar, Puneeth showcases his yet another larger than life persona. Puneeth plays the role of an investigative journalist Gagan Dixit who falls prey to supernatural activities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.