Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Remember the Power Star

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden demise has left his fans and the entire film fraternity in shock. The youngest in the family of matinee idol Rajkumar passed away at 46 after suffering a heart attack in the gym. Several celebrities from the south film industries, as well as Bollywood, took to social media to pay condolences and express their shock and disbelieve at the news. Superstar Mammootty shared a picture of the late superstar and wrote that his demise is a huge loss for the film fraternity.

His tweet read, “Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth’s family and loved ones. RIP #PuneethRajkumar."

His son, actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote that the power star was one of the kindest and warmest gentleman. “One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung," he wrote.

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Mahesh Babu, too, offered their condolences.

Dubbed as ‘Powerstar’, Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the most celebrated actors in the Kannada film industry. He was the son of legendary Kannada actor, Dr. Rajkumar. Puneeth took forward the legacy of his father and created a massive, but also loyal fan base for himself down South. Puneeth’s choice of films also set him apart from his contemporaries. The 46-year-old focused on movies that had a social message but ensured they didn’t lack the entertainment quotient.

Puneeth is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth, and their two daughters: Drithi and Vanditha.

