Puneeth Rajkumar Death Anniversary: With Gandhada Gudi, Appu on Big Screen One Last Time

It’s been exactly a year since actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away. Thousands of the late actor’s admirers have gathered at his samadhi in Kanteerava Studio, which is located near the actor and his father Dr Rajkumar, to pay their respects.

Additionally, there was a sizable crowd at the theatres as fans waited in line to see the actor in his final movie, Gandhada Gudi, which opened to a full house on Friday.

In some State districts, fans carried Puneeth Rajkumar cutouts and showered them in milk, and unusually for a documentary, tickets were being sold illegally at numerous single-screen theatres.

The late actor is seen in the Karnataka wildlife documentary Gandhada Gudi as himself, free of any stage makeup or celebrity power. According to sources, Manjunath C., a techie who caught the first day, the first show of the film said, “It is poetic and such a rare opportunity to see Puneeth Rajkumar as himself in his last ever outing on the big screen. We were very moved by the emotional weight of the situation and his simple unassuming persona that we had seen in Kannadada Kotyadhipathi and other television outings."

Shivarajkumar, the late actor’s brother, expressed his regret that this was Puneeth Rajkumar’s final film as Appu and expressed his desire to believe that Appu would continue to live on forever.

Fans have also been rushing to his memorial in Kanteerava Studio in the meantime. According to a police officer stationed at the actor’s samadhi on Outer Ring Road, the studio has been visited by thousands of fans from all over the State for almost a week, and the police are preparing for a massive turnout of more than three lakh people on Saturday, the first anniversary of the actor’s passing.

The late actor’s family is anticipated to pay a visit to the memorial and offer prayers. On Saturday, Sadhu Kokila, an actor and music director, will host a 24-hour live music event at the studio to amuse the crowd. On Saturday, there will be complimentary meals available to everyone who visits the monument throughout the day.

