Puneeth Rajkumar Fans Excited Ahead of His Last Film Gandhada Gudi's Release

Puneeth Rajkumar’s last movie Gandhada Gudi is scheduled to release on October 28, his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar shared on her Twitter handle. “Appu’s last film. A unique story in which he appeared on his own. A journey to explore the wonderful world of Karnataka. His gift of love to Nadi who gave him immense love," she tweeted

Gandhada Gudi is the last movie of the late actor Puneeth who suffered a heart attack on October 29. The news has spread like a raging wildfire and triggered happiness among his fans. Fans have thronged the comment section. A user wrote, “One last time to see our beloved APPU on big screens. Best wishes ." Another user while sharing his picture wrote, “My salute to the great personality. Never seen such a humble person. Desperately waiting for his film release.’’

The teaser of the Gandhada Gudi was released after two months after Puneeth’s death. The film is produced by his home production PRK Productions. Gandhada Gudi features Puneeth Rajkumar and the director Amoghavarsha. He is a well-known wildlife cinematographer. Amoghavarsha is best known for his wildlife documentary Wild Karnataka.

In the movie Gandhada Gudi, the duo travelled extensively to Nethrani, Murudeshwara, and Gokarna. Appu considered this documentary a gift to the people of Karnataka. Moreover, he considered it to be a window into the marine world.

People close to the matter said, “The film is a documentary on the wildlife of Karnataka." The one-minute glimpse of Gandhada Gudi showed Puneeth amid the wilderness of the state’s jungle. He was also exploring the aquatic world by diving deep inside the ocean. Sources close to the film said, “The wildlife documentary draws its title from his father, matinee idol Dr Rajkumar’s 1973 hit Gandhada Gudi." The 1973 version was also about the protection of forests and wildlife conservation.

Various actors from the film fraternity promoted the project and praised Puneeth’s efforts. Members like KGF director Prashanth Neel, producer Karthik Gowda, and Rakshit Shetty shared the teaser. Pratheek Shetty is the cinematographer, while B Ajaneesh Loknath scored music.

