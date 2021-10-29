Puneeth Rajkumar Death LIVE Updates: Kannada Film Star Passes Away After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Puneet Rajkumar Death LIVE Updates: Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday. He was 46. The actor was taken to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru at 11.30 AM today. He was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A group of doctors was constantly monitoring him and treating him.
Puneeth was fondly called Appu by his fans. He was the youngest son of Kannada matinee idol Dr.
South superstar Mahesh Babu on Friday tweeted that he was “deeply saddened" by the news of Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar’s tragic demise. He tweeted, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise. One of the most humble people I’ve met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."
Paying a heartfelt tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar, Vivek Oberoi posted, “Shocked and deeply heartbroken to hear this terrible news! We will all miss you, dear Appu. You will live in our hearts forever! My condolences and prayers for the family to deal with this deep pain. #PuneethRajkumar."
Chiranjeevi expressed shock over Puneeth Rajkumar’s untimely demise. The veteran actor tweeted, “Shocking, devastating and heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada/Indian film fraternity as a whole. Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!"
Actress Hansika Motwani has mourned the untimely demise of Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday. She tweeted, “I just can’t process this!! Such a passionate, warm, and humble human being!! this is so tragic. Deepest condolence to his family. May his soul rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar."
Dubbed as ‘Powerstar’, Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the most celebrated actors in the Kannada film industry. He was the son of legendary Kannada actor, Dr. Rajkumar. Puneeth took forward the legacy of his father and created a massive, but also loyal fan base for himself down South. Puneeth’s choice of films also set him apart from his contemporaries. The 46-year-old focused on movies that had a social message but ensured they didn’t lack the entertainment quotient.
Actor Siddharth expressed grief over Puneeth Rajkumar’s untimely demise. “I cannot process this. Cannot believe you’ve left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless…so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken," the Rang De Basanti actor tweeted.
Film producer Boney Kapoor has mourned the loss of Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar. Taking to Twitter, Kapoor wrote, “Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar. A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar." (sic)
Actor R Madhavan has paid a heartfelt tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar on Twitter. Remembering him as the “kindest" and “nicest" soul, Madhavan tweeted, “I don’ know what I am feeling. I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true."
Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 46.
“Mr. Puneeth Rajkumar aged 46 years was brought to the emergency department of Vikram Hospital with a history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated," read a statement from the Vikram hospital.
Puneeth Rajkumar’s fan shared a video of a crowd gathering on Bengaluru streets after learning the news of the Kannada film star’s cardiac arrest. The actor’s heath is critical, according to Vikram hospital where he is being treated.
Fans broke down in tears outside Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital where Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar is currently hospitalised after suffering a heart attack.
Puneeth Rajkumar fans are constantly praying for the Kannada film star, who is currently in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. One fan wrote, “Get well soon #PuneethRajkumar." Another one said, “Wish you a speedy recovery, sir."
South filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who was in Mumbai for a teaser launch of his upcoming film RRR, was shocked to learn about Puneeth Rajkumar’s health condition when a News18 reporter asked him about it.
Puneeth Rajkumar suffered cardiac arrest, doctors from Vikram hospital confirmed. “His condition is very, very serious. All treatments are being given. Can’t say anything now," the doctor, who is treating the actor, said.
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been hospitalised after suffering chest pain. He has been admitted to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru. The actor-producer was hospitalised at around 12pm on Friday. A statement from the hospital is expected shortly. Meanwhile, relatives and friends of the 46-year-old actor, including actors and producers, have arrived at the hospital.
Puneeth began his career as a child artist and even won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu in 1985. He won the Karnataka State Award for Best Child Artist for his performances in Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.
