Puneeth Rajkumar, Siddharth Shukla to Sushant Singh Rajput: Actors Who Left Us Too Soon

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away today, and this has sent shockwave across the film industry in the country. The actor was 46, and reportedly suffered a massive cardiac arrest while working out. However, in the recent past, we have seen a lot of unfortunate and untimely deaths, and have lost a number of talented and wonderful celebrities. Here’s remembering those who left an irreplaceable void in the Indian film industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The Indian film industry was shocked to know about the death of this talented 34-year-old actor on June 14, 2020. Reportedly a death by suicide, his body was found hanging from the ceiling at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. His death not just sent shockwaves across the nation, but also made mental health a huge factor and topic to be discussed and attended to.

Irrfan Khan

An actor, who was appreciated for his work not just in India but also internationally, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020. The whole nation mourned the untimely death of the 53-year-old. Celebrities from across film industries and other eminent personalities paid their condolences to the legendary actor. Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and died with Colon infection in 2020.

Siddharth Shukla

In morning hours on September 2, 2021, reports of Siddharth Shukla’s untimely death shook the nation. The Bigg Boss 13 winner, who is known for his role in Balika Vadhu, passed away due to a massive heart attack. The actor was 40 when he passed away.

Chiranjeevi Sarja

The news of the untimely death of this Kannada film industry superstar passing away also came as a shock. The actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest on June 7, 2020. He was 35 when he passed away. Condolences from across film industries poured in for the star.

Raj Kaushal

Another untimely death that came as a shock for everyone was that of director Raj Kaushal. Husband of actor Mandira Bedi, Raj Kaushal suffered a massive cardiac arrest. The director of Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ka Ladoo was 50 when he passed away.

Amit Mistry

Known for his versatile acting, Amit Mistry passed away due to heart attack on April 23, 2021. As per reports, the actor complained of chest pain and later succumbed to an attack even before his family could rush him to a hospital. The actor was 47 when he passed away.

