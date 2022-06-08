Puneeth Rajkumar’s 4-Year-Old Facebook Post About His Car Accident Viral Again

Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 last year following a heart attack. His fans not only miss their favourite star but also wish he could come back. They had also expressed their concerns when Puneeth met with an accident four years ago. At the time, Puneeth shared a Facebook post assuring all fans that he was fine. This post is going viral again.

The car accident happened when Puneeth was travelling in a Range Rover in Anantapur at 09:30 pm. According to reports, Puneeth was returning to Bengaluru after shooting for the film Nata Sarvabhouma. The car’s tyre burst after hitting a stone which caused the driver to lose control. Puneeth was in the front seat while others were in the back seat.

Locals in the area gathered on the spot after hearing the noise caused by the tyre burst. Puneeth made it clear to the locals that he was fine. He even interacted with them after leaving in another car. Fans breathed a sigh of relief after knowing that Appu was fine.

Fans were devastated when Puneeth passed away last year. They showered immense love on his posthumously released film James. James was released on March 17 and was a box office success. This film described the story of James, also known as Santhosh Kumar. James worked as a manager in a security company where he finds himself in the battle against hoodlums. Apart from Puneeth, Priya Anand, Meka Srikanth, Anu Prabhakar, Sarath Kumar and others were a part of James. James was written and directed by Chethan Kumar. The film was bankrolled by Kishore Productions.

After Puneeth’s demise, his yet to be released films Dvitva, Lucky Man and two untitled projects were to be decided. It was decided that Dvitva and Lucky Man will be released as Puneeth had completed shooting for both. For the rest of the projects, Puneeth’s nephew Yuva Rajkumar will act in them.

