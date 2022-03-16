Puneeth Rajkumar's Aunt is Unaware of Actor's Death, Family Member Says She Can't Bear the News

October 29, 2021, was a dreadful day for the fans of Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar. The talented actor, all of just 46 years left a void that shall be hard to fill for a long time. Several fans had even died by suicide unable to bear the loss of the noble person ‘Appu’. But even all these months later, Puneeth’s aunt Nagamma doesn’t know that her dear nephew is no more.

Nagamma, aged 90 is thespian Dr Rajkumar’s sister. She is the oldest in the family and is very fond of Appu. She has looked after Dr Rajkumar’s children when they were young. Puneeth was her favourite nephew and the star often visited her in their ancestral home in Gajanur. To date, Nagamma doesn’t know that Puneeth Rajkumar is no more. The entire Dr Raj family has maintained this secrecy with the favourite aunt.

“Whenever she misses Appu and asks for him, we say he is on an outdoor shoot in a different country and will be back soon. We play his movie and she happily watches him onscreen. We have been managing like this all this while. Few years ago, when Raghanna (Raghavendra Rajkumar, Puneeth’s elder brother) suffered a heart attack, she couldn’t bear the shock and was hospitalized. She looked after them like her own children. She definitely cannot bear the news of Appu’s death. So we do this," said a family member.

The Gajanur house is Dr Rajkumar’s ancestral home and the family hasn’t put a garland around Puneeth’s picture to hide the death news from Nagamma. If any neighbours or villagers come to visit, the family guards them and makes sure they don’t speak anything about Appu. Raghavendra Rajkumar recently visited aunt Nagamma and he continued to maintain the secret just like all these days.​

