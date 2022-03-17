Puneeth Rajkumar's Birthday: Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Yash Remember Their Beloved Appu

It’s an emotional day for all Puneeth Rajkumar fans. It is the actor’s birth anniversary today. And on this special day, celebs from the film industry remembered their beloved Appu, Appu sir to many. From Mohanlal to Varun Tej, Yash and Suniel Shetty, celebs remembered the late actor.

Taking to Twitter, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal remembered the late actor. He also shared his best wishes for James, which is Puneeth’s last film and released today. He tweeted, “Dear Puneeth, I’m sure your film #James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you… #PuneethRajkumar."

KGF star Yash shared a picture of his with the late actor and wrote, “The smile that never fades, The warmth which can never be matched, An Energy which can never be stopped, A Power which can never be taken away.. He lives on. Happy Birthday Appu sir."

Suniel Shetty misses his ‘friend’ and tweeted, “Pained that my friend #PuneethRajkumar is no longer with us & I always wish him peace & salvation. He is missed on his birth anniversary & I pray that his #James is the greatest success & tribute to the legend."

Actor Varun Tej wrote, “#PuneethRajkumar sir will live forever through his work. My wishes to the entire team of #James. Appu anna your countless fans and all of us really miss you!"

Sai Dharam Tej also remembered the late actor and tweeted, “Puneeth Sir, You have always inspired us with your incredible work and character. You have won millions of hearts and #James will surely be etched in our hearts as your last memory. Welcoming you with all of our heart. Best wishes to the team. #PuneethRajKumarLivesOn."

Filmmaker Rakshit Shetty tweeted, “His persona mirrored his name. Remembering Dr. #PuneethRajkumar, our beloved Appu sir on his birth anniversary. I hope #James is as loved as he is. My best wishes to the team."

Kannada actor Danish Sait wrote, “There was only one like him, and there will be none like him. Happy birthday in advance Puneeth Anna. Your family, friends and fans will celebrate you to infinity and beyond #James is going to be HUGE! All the best @BahaddurChethan and team."

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in October last year after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He would have turned 47 today.

