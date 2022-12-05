Puneeth Rajkumar’s Face Edited In Climax Scene of Kantara, Photo Viral

After a splendid run at the box office, Kantara has now reached households through its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. The movie has seen its share of controversies with the dispute related to the Varaha Roopam song but that has done nothing to diminish its popularity.

Rishab Shetty, who acted in and directed the film, earlier stated that when he was writing the movie, he had in mind the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar for the lead as wanted a bankable star for the film. However, he decided to do the film himself after Puneeth could not allocate dates for the project.

Ever since the news of the initial casting choice got out, people have been excitedly making fan edits of Puneeth, as he could have appeared in Kantara. A previous edit we reported about was Puneeth as the Panjurli Daiva, an animist spirit cum demigod, shown in the film. The fan edit had become viral.

Advertisement

However, a new edit has now taken the internet by storm and it is from the much-hyped climax of the film. Towards the end of the film, we see a superb performance from Rishab Shetty, who gets possessed by the Guliga Daiva, another animist demigod shown in the film. Fans have now envisioned Puneeth Rajkumar in the spine-chilling sequence and have photoshopped Puneeth’s face on that of Rishab Shetty’s. The fan-made image is now going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Kantara’s OTT version has not been enjoying the same response at the box office as many fans have been left disappointed by the replacement of the song Varaha Roopam due to the controversy. Many are of the opinion that taking away the song has taken away the soul of Kantara.

Read all the Latest Movies News here