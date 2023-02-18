Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar left us all in 2021, but he is still living in the hearts of his fans. Be it through his films or songs, the actor never failed to impress his fans with his acting abilities. His fans and industry colleagues never miss a chance to pay tribute to one of their favourite actors and this time it is no different.

According to News18 Kannada, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, makers have decided to do a special screening of one of Punith Rajkumar’s films Raajakumara. The screening has been scheduled for 12.30 pm on February 19 at Bharathi Theater in Peenya area of Bangalore.

The film was released on March 24, 2017, and received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Later, it went on to become the sixth highest-grossing Kannada film until K.G.F: Chapter 1 broke its record.

The film was directed by Santhosh Ananddram and was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Apart from lead actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Anand, the film also included supporting actors Ananth Nag, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, Achyuth Kumar and Avinash.

Punneth’s last film was Gandhada Gudi, which was released after his death. It was released in theatres on October 28, 2022. The film recently celebrated its 100th day in theatres and continues to get footfalls. The docu-drama emphasises the importance of environmental protection and nature conservation.

Gandhada Gudi, directed by Amoghavarsha, celebrated its 100th day on February 5. To mark the occasion, a park in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar district was renamed Gandhada Gudi.

A total of 101 saplings were planted in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar at the park. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Puneeth’s wife, and Gandhada Gudi filmmaker Amoghavarsha attended the special event, which was organised by Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Children from various schools also participated in the event. According to ETimes, the students created paintings about the importance of nature conservation. The children then displayed their artwork to Ashwini, who praised their efforts and posed for photos with them.

