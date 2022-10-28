Puneeth Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi Opens In Theatres Across USA, UAE And Singapore

Late Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi opened in cinema halls with much fanfare. On Friday, October 28, fans welcomed Appu on the big screen for one last time by holding some never-seen-before celebrations across Karnataka. The docu-drama has released on around 250-300 screens in the state a day before Puneeth’s first death anniversary.

Produced under the banners of PRK Productions and Mudskipper, Gandhada Gudi stars Puneeth Rajkumar and the award-winning filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS, in his directorial. The Kannada docu-drama received a U certificate from the censor board, and it has a runtime of around 1 hour and 38 minutes. Ahead of Gandhada Gudi’s theatrical release, about 50 paid premieres were organized on Thursday night, which reportedly got sold out within minutes of the tickets’ opening for online booking.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Besides India, the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer also hit the big screen overseas, including in the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore. Gandhada Gudi was released with English subtitles in the US, across California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, New York and New Jersey, on October 27.

On October 28, the Amoghavarsha JS directorial opened in selected theatres in Singapore, including Causeway Pointing, Parkway Parade, West Mall and Golden Mile Tower, among others. It was also screened in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Sharjah on Friday.

According to reports, Gandhada Gudi is set to have a bumper opening at the box office as it sold more than 97,000 tickets in advance booking for its first day. The docu-drama has clashed with the critically acclaimed film Kantara in Karnataka. Despite locking horns with the Rishab Shetty directorial, Gandhada Gudi is expected to rake in around Rs 7 to 7.5 crores in the home market alone.

Read all the Latest Movies News here