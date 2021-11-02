Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Movie James Could Release On His Birth Anniversary

Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar died after a heart attack last week. The sudden death of the 46-year-old actor sent shockwaves across the country. It has been very difficult for people to digest the fact that the star is no more. Puneeth died of a cardiac arrest on October 29. Before his death, the actor had shot for Kannada action drama James. Now it’s being reported that James will release on his birth anniversary, March 17. The film has been directed by Chethan Kumar.

Chethan told ETimes that the film’s crew is still trying to recover from Puneeth Rajkumar’s death but has also assured the fans that they will not be disappointed. He mentioned that the team will meet and discuss the next course of action for the completion of the film after all the formalities are finished.

Chethan added that he waited all his life to direct Puneeth, but never fathomed that it would end up to be the actor’s last film. He admitted that fans were “expecting the film to release on March 17, which happens to be Puneeth’s birth anniversary".

Puneeth Rajkumar had almost finished working on James, and fans were eagerly waiting for the film since it was announced a few years ago. The movie will be an action entertainer featuring Priya Anand in the female lead. Priya has worked with Puneeth before in the 2017 blockbuster Raajakumara.

The power star was supposed to start the shoot for Dvitva next. The film was scheduled to go on floors soon. He also had an untitled filmwith Santosh Ananddram along with five films of his home banner lined up.

James has become an even more important film for Puneeth’s fans since it will be his last film. The makers of James will be trying their best to complete the film soon.

