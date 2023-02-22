It’s been over a year since we lost one of our favourite actors from the Kannada cinema. Yes, we are talking about Appu aka Puneeth Rajkumar. The power star was more than just an actor; he was a source of inspiration and love for his fans. Puneeth, known for his humility and kindness, left behind a legacy that he had carried on since the death of his father, Dr Rajkumar.

Not only fans but also his industry mates never miss a chance to celebrate his birth anniversary. Appu’s nephew Yuva Rajkumar will be releasing his debut film’s teaser. Though the film has not been titled yet. Last year, Yuva shared a poster of the same and revealed the news about his debut film. While doing so, he wrote, “This is our journey from pride to honour. Let your hug be there. Miss You Uncle."

Doing the same, this time another film will be released on Appu’s birthday. The much-anticipated Kannada film Kabzaa, a pan-India release starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran, will be released on March 17.

Those of you who don’t know Baana Dariyalli, starring Ganesh, is also expected to be released on the same day to honour Puneeth. Preetham Gubbi will direct Baana Dariyalli, which will star Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah in lead roles.

Fans and filmmakers have been paying tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar in various ways since his death. For example, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, one of Puneeth Rajkumar’s films, Raajakumara, was recently screened at Bharathi Theater in Bangalore’s Peenya neighbourhood.

Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29, 2021, as a result of a cardiac arrest. At the age of 46, he died on his way to a hospital in Bengaluru. Talking about his last film which was Gandhada Gudi, which was released after his death, and celebrated its 100th day in theatres on October 28, 2022.

Given the film’s theme of environmental protection and nature conservation, the filmmakers decided to plant 101 saplings and rename a park in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar district Gandhada Gudi.

