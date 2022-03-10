Punjab Elections 2022 Results: Kapil Sharma Congratulates Bhagwant Mann For Win; Navjot Singh Sidhu Loses

Kapil Sharma has reacted to Bhagwant Mann winning at the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Bhagwant Mann contested in the Punjab Assembly Elections this year from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party emerged as a winner in the state, making history with their win. Kapil took to Instagram and shared a picture of Bhagwant attending his wedding and congratulated the comedian-turned-political leader in Punjabi and English.

“History remember those who creates history. many congratulations to @bhagwantmann1 paji for his historic victory you not only won the elections but also the heart of Punjab. I pray to God that under your leadership Punjab will progress and achieve new heights big hug lots of love n respect (sic)," Kapil wrote.

Advertisement

Bhagwant Mann is AAP chief ministerial candidate from Dhuri. AAP witnessed a landslide win in Punjab. The party won 92 seats, making a clean sweep in the state. In his victory speech, Bhagwant Mann promised to fix unemployment in the state as his first task in the office. In an outreach to Dalit voters, the Punjab Chief Minister-elect said no government office in the state will have the photo of the Punjab CM but will carry a portrait of Dalit icon DR Ambedkar. The ruling Congress has been relegated to the second position in the state, losing power.

Mann was up against the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. The INC won only 18 seats in the state. Reacting to the loss, Sidhu tweeted, “The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!" Navjot Singh Sidhu lost from Amritsar East by a margin of 6,750 votes in Punjab. Outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in Patiala and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi were also defeated.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.