Punjab Elections Results 2022: As AAP Sweeps State, KRK Targets Congress And Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Punjab Assembly Election Result 2022 was out on Thursday and Aam Aadmi Party, better known as AAP, had a landslide win in the state. At the time of reporting, AAP appeared to be ready for a clean sweep in Punjab, having taken lead in 93 of the 117 assembly seats. As the final results are awaited, Kamaal R Khan alias KRK took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the Punjab Elections Results.

The self-proclaimed critic and actor tagged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and suggested that if they had suspended Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Assembly Election Result might have been different. “Dear @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi Agar Apne #Sidhu Ko suspend Kiya Hota, Toh Aaj Punjab main Aapka Ye Haal Na Hota (Had you suspended [Navjot Singh] Sidhu, you would not have had this condition in Punjab today.) You were sailing in 2 boats at one time, which is always dangerous," he tweeted.

While Rahul, Priyanka and Sidhu are yet to react to his tweet, Sidhu reacted to the Punjab election results on Twitter. “The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!" he tweeted. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is the Punjab Congress chief, lost from Amritsar East by a margin of 6,750 votes in Punjab. Indian National Congress (INC), at the time of reporting, won only 18 seats.

Apart from Sidhu, outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in Patiala and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi were defeated. Besides Punjab, election results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 results, Goa Assembly Election 2022 results, Manipur Assembly Election 2022 results and Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 results were announced on Thursday. Apart from AAP, BJP is leading Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

