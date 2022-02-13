Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta on Missing IPL Auction: Exhausted After Staying Up All Night

The IPL mega auction for the 2022 season is currently underway in Bengaluru, with a total of 600 players in the auction pool. Bollywood star and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to express her exhaustion after watching the IPL Auction online. Sharing the post, Preity Zinta wrote: “Exhausted after staying up all night watching the #iplauction. We have a lot of work to do till tomorrow so see you all tomorrow. Till then take care, stay safe n chak de phatte," along with hashtags like #morning #saddasquad #ting.

Preity Zinta, who is spotted every year cheering for her team Punjab Kings, however, couldn’t attend the IPL Auction this year because of her kids. The IPL Auction is slated for February 12th and 13th this year. Preity expressed her excitement about the IPL 2022 auction with a cute selfie with one of her twins. She also joked about her baby will be replacing the red IPL auction paddle this year as she gets ready to watch the auction. “All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best Punjab kings. Let’s execute our plans and stay focused," captioned, Preity Zinta.

On the first day of the IPL auction on Saturday, Punjab Kings landed some big names in their kitty. Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore), Jonny Bairstow (Rs 6.75 crore), and Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.25 crore) were among the players signed by the Preity Zinta-co-owned franchise. They also spent Rs 9 crore on uncapped player Shahrukh Khan.

The actress recently shared on Instagram that she would be missing the IPL auctions due to her newborn children. Preity Zinta took to social media to share a throwback photo of herself from one of the IPL auctions, wearing a white blazer with her team’s logo.

For the lesser-known, Preity and her husband, Gene Goodenough had twins through surrogacy in November of last year. The Dil Se actress wrote on Instagram to announce the big news, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting. जय और जिया".

Preity Zinta is married to Gene Goodenough. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016.

