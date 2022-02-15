Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu, Accused In Red Fort Violence Case, Dies in Road Accident

,Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away on Tuesday i.e on February 15 due to a road accident. As per a report in Tribune, the accident took place at around 8:30 pm near the Singhu border which was also the center of farmer protests. Reportedly, the singer died on the way to the hospital. The report also claims that Sidhu’s body has also been sent to the Sonepat Civil Hospital for autopsy.

“Mr. Sidhu was going from Delhi to Bhatinda in Punjab when the car in which he was travelling in rammed a trailer truck," the police cited by NDTV said.

Deep Sidhu was also accused in the Red Fort violence case. He was arrested on February 9 last year in connection to the Republic Day violence case regarding which an FIR was filed against him in January 2021. However, he was granted bail on April 16.

For the unversed, the violence took place after thousands of farmers protested on the occasion of Republic Day against the then-proposed farm laws. During the violence, Sidhu had conducted a Facebook live while hoisting the pennant from the ramparts of the Red Fort. “We have only hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag on the Red Fort while exercising our democratic right to protest," Sindhu was heard saying in the video that later went viral. Following the agitation, a section of farmers also slammed Sidhu for perverting the tractors’ rally “intentionally, as part of a conspiracy against the farmers". However, a section of people dismissed all such allegations.

More details about Deep Sidhu’s death due to road accident are awaited.

