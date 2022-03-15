Punjabi Actor Monica Gill Breaks Engagement With Gurshawn Sahota, Deletes His Pics on Instagram

Punjabi actress Monica Gill, who made her Bollywood debut in ‘Firangi’ opposite Kapil Sharma, has called off her engagement with Gurshawn Sahota. The duo was one of the most loved couples in the Punjab industry. Monica and Gurshawn were even planning a wedding soon, but due to some irreconcilable reasons have decided to split, a source close to Monica confirmed to ETimes.

“Monica and Gurshawn have parted ways. They have called off their engagement, and it’s been a few months now. However, both have kept quiet, neither of them is comfortable talking about it much," says the source. “Monica has deleted all of her and Gurshawn’s photos and Gurshawn has gone as far as to delete his Instagram page completely," the source added.

Monica Gill made her Punjabi film debut in the 2016 film ‘Ambarsariya’ opposite Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. The same year, she went on to star in three back-to-back blockbuster Punjabi films including Gippy Grewal’s ‘Kaptaan’ and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Sardaarji 2.

In 2017, she made her Hindi film debut in the 2017 film Firangi. It starred Kapil Sharma, who was also the producer of the film. In 2018, she was seen in the Hindi film Paltan, where she played a love interest to Harshvardhan Rane. In 2019, she acted in the Punjabi-language period drama Yaara Ve. Last year, Monica hit the headlines after she supported the farmers’ protest.

