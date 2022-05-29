Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: A Lookback At His Superhit Tracks

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday at a village in Punjab’s Mansa. The singer was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The news of his demise has left the fans shocked and in grief. However, do you know that Sidhu Moosewala was tagged among the top Punjabi rap singers? His name was also featured in the Billboard Canadian Albums in 2018 several times.

Sidhu Moosewala rose to fame with the 2017 song “So high". Moosewala sang several superhit songs including “Legend", “Devil", “Just listen", “Tibeyan da putt", “Jatt da muqabala", “Brown Boys" and “Hathyar" among many others. Moosewala’s last song was recently released which was titled “The Last Ride".

As we remember the late singer, here are some of the superhit songs of the singer:

So high

Released in 2017, the song has currently over 477 million views on YouTube. This is the song with which Sidhu Moosewala became everyone’s favourite.

Just listen

Sidhu Moosewala released this song in January 2018 and it was widely loved by the audience. The lyrics of this song were also written by Moosewala himself.

Devil

This song by Sidhu Moosewala was released in November 2018. While it was sung by Moosewala himself, the music was given by Snappy, Byg Byrd.

Legend

This song was released in 2019 and was written and composed by Sidhu Moosewala himself. The song has over 133 million views on YouTube currently.

Hathyar

This song was released in August 2019. The lyrics of this song were also written by Moosewala himself.

Tibeyan Da Putt

After the success of Old Skool, Sidhu Moosewala released this song in March 2020. Currently, the song has over 125 million views on YouTube.

The Last Ride

This song was released by Sidhu Moosewala just a few days back. Unfortunately, it will not be remembered as the singer’s last song.

Even though Sidhu Moosewala is no more among us, his songs will remain forever. RIP, Sidhu Moosewala!

