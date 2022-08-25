Purab Kohli on Not Getting to Act With Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice 3: That Was a Missed Opportunity

The third season of the critically acclaimed legal drama series ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ will be out on Disney+ Hotstar tomorrow, August 26. Pankaj Tripathi will return to his role as the silver medalist lawyer Madhav Mishra, battling yet another tough and challenging case in the courtroom. This installment will also feature actor Purab Kohli in a prominent role. Ahead of the release, he spoke with IANS about the show and getting to work with Pankaj Tripathi.

Purab Kohli said that he regrets that he did not get to share screen space with Pankaj Tripathi in the courtroom drama, and called it a ‘missed opportunity’. He said that the two of them hung out a lot and also have a few scenes together, but his wish for a one-on-one scene with the acclaimed actor was not fulfilled.

“During the filming of the series, Pankaj Tripathi and I hung out a lot. We have a few scenes together in the court but sadly not with each other," Kohli told IANS. “That was a missed opportunity for me. I mentioned it to director Rohan Sippy and the writer too. Requested them for at least one scene where I get to act with Pankaj Tripathi but that did not happen sadly," he added.

The award-winning web series will also star Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera in key roles.

As per the trailer, season 3 of the show appears to narrate the story of the death of the popular star child Zoya Ahuja. Lawyer Madhav Mishra will tackle the twisted case with wit and humour by his side.

Earlier, Pankaj Tripathi was quoted saying in an interview that he always found a similarity between him and his beloved character Madhav Mishra, since he is also an ‘aam aadmi’. Sharing his opinion, the actor had said, “His (Madhav Mishra’s) behaviour, mannerisms, sense of timing and body language all make him easy to understand and relate. He is just a regular man whom you might find in a Mumbai local. This is why viewers connect with him so much".

