'Pure Bliss': BTS Video From The Sets Of Kamal Haasan's Vikram is Viral

After Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a video wherein Kamal Haasan performed 26 pushups, popular stunt duo AnbAriv aka Anbumani and Arivumani, who had choreographed the stunts in the film, tweeted yet another BTS video of the stunt sequences in the film.

The power-packed two-minute video shows what all goes behind filming the entire fight sequence. The tweet said, “Here are the memorable, #VikramStuntsBTS Choreographing for #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir is RARER than RAREST of the experiences. #Vikram for us is pure BLISS. In @Dir_Lokesh ‘s style, it is a LIFETIME SETTLEMENT!!! @VijaySethuOffl #FaFa #Mahendran @anirudhofficial @RKFI."

The video was posted on July 9, and since then it has surfaced all over the internet. It has got over 5 lakh views within such a short period. More than 30,000 users have liked it and the comment section is flooded with the fan’s reactions.

One of the fans said, “A memorable film for us. Thanks, bro for the amazing stunt choreography. Am sure awards will pour in for your efforts to give us a real-life experience #VikramRoaringSuccess #VikramStuntsBTS."

One more said, “KGF 2 and Vikram you both did absolutely amazing and all-time blockbusters. Hope the same magic happens in #RC15."

Another wrote, “It’s more than Hollywood, dear Masters. Your work is always immense."

“You both deserved it. Many more to achieve in the future Kudos to you both & the team," one more fan said.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, along with Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, and Chembam Vinod Jose playing supporting roles. Suriya made a cameo appearance in the film.

The film’s soundtrack and score were composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj. The film received a good response and reviews from fans and critics.

