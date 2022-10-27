Puri Jagannadh Files Complaint Against Liger Distributors, Seeks Police Protection

After Liger distributors allegedly threatened to protest against director Puri Jagannadh for not returning their money following the massive failure of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer, the filmmaker has now filed a case against G Shobhan Babu and Warangal Sreenu. The two distributors were allegedly planning to stage a protest outside his house on Thursday. In the complaint, Jagannadh stated that he currently resides in Mumbai and his family is in his Hyderabad home.

He alleged that the distributors might instigate violence, enter his premises, physically and mentally harass his family in his absence, and illegally extract monies.

“This is a clear case of blackmailing and harassment to illegally extract money from me. If Mr Warangal Sreenu or any of the sub-distributors have any grievance or believe that I or my firm owes any amounts, they ought to have filed a civil case before an appropriate court and cannot threaten or arm twist me in an illegal manner only to extract monies that I don’t owe," mentioned in the filed complaint.

Jagannadh has also sought strict actions and investigations against the distributors. He has also requested police protection for himself and his family in Hyderabad.

Earlier, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted an alleged screenshot of a WhatsApp message claiming that a group of distributors was planning to stage a protest outside Puri Jagannadh’s house on October 27.

Puri released a statement, stating there was no need for him to return the money. But he is still doing it because the distributors too had faced losses. “Already had discussions with the buyers and we had agreed upon an amount. I have told them I will make the payment within a month," he added.

The director has also mentioned that he wouldn’t be paying back those who were planning to stage protests against him.

Liger starred Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film failed to create any magic at the box office.

