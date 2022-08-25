Puri Jagannadh Hopeful of Liger's Success, Lauds Vijay's On and Off-Screen Persona

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s much-awaited movie Liger has hit the theatres. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and Vijay is making his Bollywood debut with the film. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is also stepping into the South film industry with Liger. Ahead of its release, the film was facing a backlash as several Internet users called for its boycott.

Now, in an interview with director Sukumar, Puri Jagannadh talked about the film and Vijay Deverakonda. Puri Jagannadh has had a string of flops after his last success, Ismart Shankar, which was released in 2019. Now, he is hoping that Liger will earn Rs 1000 crore. Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, Puri said that he has never seen an actor like Vijay. The filmmaker added that Vijay is very genuine on and off-screen.

Puri Jagannadh also said that the country has seen many movies on boxing but Liger is different, adding that the lead actor has a problem with stammering.

While promoting the film, Vijay Deverakonda talked about the Boycott Liger trend and said, “kaun rokenge dekh lenge (we will see who will stop us)’. The actor also added that he was sure people would like Liger because they made the film with lots of love and hard work.

News agency ANI quoted Vijay Deverakonda as saying, “With Liger we expected a bit of drama…but we’ll fight. We’ve put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now. Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge (We have mother’s blessings, people’s love, God’s support, a fire inside us, we will see who will stop us)!".

