Puri Jagannadh Pens Moving Letter On Liger Distributor Controversy; Prabhas' Adipurush Release Delayed?

Liger director Puri Jagannadh penned a moving letter regarding the controversy involving the distributors. For the unversed, Liger distributors allegedly threatened to protest against Jagannadh over the non-repayment of money following the massive failure of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer. The director had also filed a case against two distributors. Now, a letter written by the filmmaker has gone viral, in which Jagannadh said he has not deceived anyone but the audience.

Rumour has it that Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is delaying its release plans. The rumours surfaced weeks after the period film, based on Ramayan, received massive backlash for ‘poor’ VFX and was accused of misrepresentation. The film was set to release on January 12.

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor were disgusted, much like many of Virat Kohli’s fans, after the Indian cricketer expressed his disappointment over a fan invading his privacy. On Monday, Virat shared a video of a fan giving an unauthorized tour of the cricketer’s hotel room. Virat shared the video expressing his disappointment while Anushka Sharma slammed the fan for making the video.

Rakhi Sawant and Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani have been dating for quite some time now. On Monday, both Rakhi and Adil were seen talking to the paparazzi where the actress talked about opening her dance academy in Dubai. In the video, Rakhi and Adil are seen interacting with the paparazzi. Rakhi informs them that she is set to start an academy in Dubai. Adil adds that the inauguration is on November 21.

BTS member Kim Seokjin released his last solo song The Astronaut before his impending military enlistment. He performed it with Coldplay at their Buenos Aires concert on Friday. Now, a clip of Chris Martin and the BTS member waltzing at the rehearsals of the concert is melting the fans’ hearts. Chris and Jin can be seen dancing around the stage with smiles on their faces.

