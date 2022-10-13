Puri Jagannadh Welcomes Chiranjeevi to His Next Film Auto Jaani With Nayanthara

Megastar Chiranjeevi is basking in the success of his recently released film GodFather, which has performed well at the box office. The movie has entered the Rs.100 crore club and the team GodFather is enjoying the success. Amid all this, Chiranjeevi had an Instagram live session with Liger director Puri Jagannadh. Chiranjeevi’s production house Konidela Pro Company tweeted, “Tune in to watch Journalist Govardhan aka #PuriJagannadh chit chat with our #GodFather Watch here! - https://youtu.be/E-glzBRDFxs. First ever Insta Live of Megastar @KChiruTweets garu with Puri Garu Live now."

The caption said that this was the first-ever Instagram live session of the megastar. Curious to know what happened in the session? Puri Jagannadh welcomed Chiranjeevi in his next movie titled Auto Jaani, which will hit the theatres on December 15 tentatively. As per the current update, Nayanthara has also been roped in for the movie. Auto Jaani is being billed as an action-romantic film.

Puri Jagannadh’s previous movie Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey, failed to muzzle the box office. Reportedly, it was made at a budget of Rs.125 crore and failed to reap much profit. By the end of the theatrical run, Liger could make Rs. 20 crore. Various media reports suggested that Vijay will return a sum of money to the production.

After the debacle of Liger, Vijay first appeared at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. Vijay was seen ignoring the media at the event. When a journalist asked about Liger and upcoming projects, he refrained from answering.

Various media reports suggested that the team Liger suffered from a severe financial crisis after its dismal performance.

On the work front, Puri will direct Jana Gana Mana, again with Vijay Deverakonda, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Pooja Hedge. Jana Gana Mana will be produced by Charmme Kaur and Vamshi Paidipally.

