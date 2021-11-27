Puri Jagannadh's Daughter Pavithra Puri to Enter Films? Her Brother Akash Puri Answers

Pavithra Puri, the daughter of noted Telugu filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, was introduced to the cinema at an early age. She was part of pan-India star Prabhas’ 2008 film Bujjigadu. She is currently in talks for her social media posts that are currently going viral on the internet.

Many believe that Pavithra will become a successful actor in the industry. Her brother Akash Puri has already started his career in the industry as a child artist with her father’s movies.

Puri Jagannadh, in the past, said that he had no objection to his daughter Pavithra wanting to become an actor.

Akash Puri, speaking on Pavithra’s career plan, revealed that she has no plans to enter the industry. If she wanted to be in the industry, she would have been by now. But she has something else in her mind.

Even as a child, Pavithra was compelled to act in the movies. After Bujjigadu, Pavithra has shared that acting is not her profession.

However, Akash stated that she is looking forward to entering the field of production rather than acting. He said, “We will see Pavithra soon as a producer."

Puri Jagannadh, meanwhile, is currently busy with the upcoming sports action-drama Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey. The film is jointly bankrolled by filmmaker Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Puri Jaganaadh under the banner of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

