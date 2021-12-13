'Push, Promote Pushpa More': SS Rajamouli to Allu Arjun at Film's Pre-release Event

Ace director S.S. Rajamouli on Sunday graced the pre-release event of the film Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Gracing the stage with noted Telugu directors, technicians, and actors, Rajamouli said that he felt proud of the fact that Allu Arjun is a part of such a “homogeneous project."

Rajamouli who is busy promoting his upcoming film RRR said that he wants Allu Arjun to promote the movie even harder.

“See, I had travelled to Bombay recently, where I tried to gather information on what are the projects they are waiting to witness. People are looking forward to watching ‘Pushpa’. I want you people to know that this movie has got a decent buzz everywhere," Rajamouli said.

“You can’t let it go like this. Please push forward even harder, and promote ‘Pushpa’ even more," Rajamouli suggested to Allu Arjun. The director said that he knows the calibre of this subject and he wants to see people talking about it.

In his speech at the pre-release event, Allu Arjun wished all the success to the films which will be released in theatres in the coming days. “Not only Pushpa but every film should win," he said.

Singer Sid Sriram also performed at the pre-release event of Pushpa. He sang the Srivalli song from the film.

‘Pushpa’ (part -1) will be released in theatres on December 17. The movie marks director Sukumar’s third collaboration with Allu Arjun. The two-part, sandalwood smuggling-related-tale, stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Fahadh Faasil is playing the antagonist in the film.

The film was initially scheduled to be released on Christmas Day, but that date was changed to avoid a clash with 83, starring Ranveer Singh. Now, the film is slated to compete with the Hollywood film Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland.

