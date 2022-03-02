Pushkaraj Chirputkar Back on Small Screen With Marathi Show Band Baja Varat

Dil Dosti Duniyadari fame actor Pushkaraj Chirputkar, who was recently seen in Assa Maher Nako Ga Bai, will soon star in a new show for Zee Marathi. According to reports, the channel will soon launch a new programme titled, Band Baja Barat. Pushkaraj Chirputkar will be seen hosting the programme.

A promo of the new show has been shared on the official Instagram handle of Zee Marathi. A voiceover in the promo said that a new programme, Band Baja Varat , is coming soon on the channel. While the subject of the show is not very clear to viewers yet, many are speculating that it will have something to do with weddings since there is a kalash (small pot used in auspicious rituals) in the promo. Many viewers are guessing that the show will revolve around some wedding-related concept.

Advertisement

Pushkaraj Chirputkar has entertained his viewers through a lot of shows as well as movies. The series, Dil Dosti Duniyadari, on Zee Marathi made Pushkaraj extremely popular among the youth. The actor has acted in films like Tuja Tu Mazha Mein, Baapjanma, and Mantra. He also had a small role in the famous web series Family Man. Now, the fans are eager to see Pushkaraj Chirputkar on the small screen again.

Speaking of Dil Dosti Duniyadari, the show was so popular that it spawned two seasons. It had a huge fan following among the youth. Even though the show went off-air in 2016, its cast is still remembered with a lot of fondness by the audience.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.