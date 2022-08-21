Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Fans Rejoice As Sequel Set To Go On Floors, Pooja On Monday

A new update from Pushpa: The Rule aka Pushpa 2 is bound to leave fans screaming with joy! Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to return as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli to shoot for the highly-anticipated sequel of Pushpa. The film will also bring back Fahadh Faasil in a negative shade. The news about the film was shared by the production house on Sunday.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers took to Instagram and shared an announcement poster to reveal that Pushpa 2 is all set to start filming. They also revealed that a special pooja will take place on Monday, August 22. “#PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow," the caption read.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of the Instagram post and on Twitter. “Pushpa raj is back!!!! 🔥" an excited fan announced. “Pushpa is coming to set fire again," added another. “I’m very wating pushpa 2 love you allu arjun anna," a third comment read.

Pushpa, released in December 2021, was a massive hit not only in the Telugu-speaking states but also in Hindi circuits. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore collections with its Hindi version along.

Director Sukumar is tightlipped about the storyline of Pushpa 2 and its cast. Crew members of the movie suggest that Sukumar has completed the work of the script and storyline. Recently, it was reported that Manoj Bajpayee will likely be part of Pushpa 2. He might perform the role of a cop. However, he denied the claims while speaking with News18 Showsha.

Meanwhile, the team has even decided on the budget of Pushpa, which might cross the Pushpa part one. Part one had a budget of approximately Rs.200 crore. As reported by India Today, the production cost alone of Pushpa: The Rule might be Rs. 200 crore. It is opined that the budget can reach up to Rs.400 crore. Reports suggest that the sequel will hit the theatres next year.

