Pushpa 2 Big Update! Allu Arjun Starrer Will Release in India & Russia on Same Day, Read Details

Allu Arjun is set to reprise his role as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rule, which is one of the most highly anticipated films. It has created a massive buzz among fans as its first part, Pushpa: The Rise, became a sensational blockbuster. And now, Pushpa fans are in for a big treat. As per the makers of Pushpa franchise, the sequel will release in India and Russia on the same day.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is set to open in theatres in Russia on December 8. The Stylish Star recently promoted the film along with Rashmika Mandanna in the country. Now, in an exciting development, producer Y Ravi Shankar has confirmed that Pushpa 2 will be released in India and Russia on the same day.

“Exactly (that will happen). Few more countries will also be included as we go along in the process. (However), the first one to be finalised is Russia," Shankar told Pinkvilla.

Ever since Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise released in the theaters, it’s created a phenomenon all across the globe. Be it dialogues or songs, the film has time and again proved itself a trendsetter in all senses. It’s almost about to complete a year of its release and the film is still touching new skies of success.

Earlier this week, Pushpa duo Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna attended a press conference held in Russia where they answered several questions about their movie. After the interaction with the media, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter account and dropped a picture in which he was seen doing the iconic ‘Thaggede Le’ gesture from the movie.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa-The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama that depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. It was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

