Pushpa 2: Big Update for Allu Arjun Fans As Actor's First Look from the Film to Be Out Soon

Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of Pushpa. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, the film promises to have some exciting face-off between Allu Arjun’s titular character, Pushpa Raj, and Fahadh Faasil’s character. Well, there is a good news for fans. If reports are to be believed, then Pushpa 2 will go on floors in October.

“Allu Arjun will start shooting for Pushpa 2 in mid-October and his new look will be out soon. The star has been preparing for Pushpa 2," an insider told Indian Express.com.

Pushpa, released in December 2021, was a massive hit not only in the Telugu-speaking states but also in Hindi circuits. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore collections with its Hindi version along. It is also being speculated that the film is being made on the budget of Rs 400 crores.

Director Sukumar is tightlipped about the storyline of Pushpa 2 and its cast. Crew members of the movie suggest that Sukumar has completed the work of the script and storyline. Recently, it was reported that Manoj Bajpayee will likely be part of Pushpa 2. He might perform the role of a cop. However, he denied the claims while speaking with News18 Showsha.

The film is expected to have its theatrical release next year. There are reports that big OTT giants like Amazon Prime and Disney Plus Hotstar are willing to bag the digital rights to Pushpa: The Rule.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has bought a new property in the Gandipet area of Hyderabad. He has made a studio there and named it Allu Studios. He has dedicated this studio to Allu Ramalingaiah, the father of Allu Aravind and grandfather of Allu Arjun. The studio is spread over 10 acres of land and is all set for the big inauguration on October 1 on the special occasion of the birth anniversary of Allu Ramalingaiah.

